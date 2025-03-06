Ajoka Theatre to perform two impactful plays on International Women’s Day

Ajoka Theatre is set to mark International Women’s Day with a compelling presentation of two short, hard-hitting plays at the Lahore Arts Council on Saturday08th March. The plays including “Lappar” and “Sharam di Gal”-two performances that delve into pressing social issues affecting women. “Lappar” offers an engaging and thought-provoking exploration of societal attitudes toward the birth of baby girls, challenging deep-seated prejudices with both wit and insight. In “Sharam di Gal,” the spotlight is on the harsh stigma attached to victims of rape, presenting a raw and honest portrayal of a subject often shrouded in silence. Both plays were penned by renowned playwright Shahid Nadeem, “Lappar” was originally directed by late Madeeha while “Sharam di Gal” has been directed by Ajoka Institute director Nirvaan Nadeem. Ajoka Theatre’s Executive Director, Shahid Nadeem, commented, “Ajoka is firmly dedicated to using theatre to spark meaningful dialogue and drive social change.