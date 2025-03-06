On the Edge

Pakistan’s economy today is a study in stark contrasts. Promises of reform and economic turnaround are heralded from the corridors of power, yet the masses face a relentless battle day in and day out. Just earlier this week, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif lauded his cabinet for steering the nation out of dire financial straits-a claim that rings with hope in a country where inflation has now dropped to its lowest levels in nearly a decade. But for millions of Pakistanis, these reassurances do little to ease the daily hardships of a life marked by the struggle to afford basic necessities. After all, a decline in inflation does not mean prices are falling, it simply means they are rising at a slower pace.

Ironically, across the markets from Lahore to Quetta, prices continue to spiral out of control. Basic commodities, may they be fruits, vegetables, and other essentials, are no longer within reach for many. In a country where the arrival of Ramzan should bring relief through special provisions, unscrupulous traders instead hoard goods, pushing prices even higher: a lived reality of hardworking families whose monthly earnings are stretched to breaking point. The gap between lofty government visions and the bitter experience on the ground grows ever wider, leaving those at the margins with little hope of catching up.

The road ahead is fraught with challenges, as an impending International Monetary Fund review casts a long shadow over our economic future. With an Rs600 billion gap in the revenue target and a volatile labour market that undermines confidence, the review is expected to demand sweeping measures to restore stability. The tension is palpable with the appointment of a new advisor and concerted efforts to rein in the support of overseas Pakistanis. Rest assured, both the Fund and the state should know better than to continue along the same path of taxing the already taxed to death. There is literally nothing left in the salaried class to be squeezed by direct taxation. IMF’s scrutiny, therefore, offers both a challenge and a rare opportunity: a chance to enact bold reforms that reach every last mile of our society and provide real relief for those suffering under the weight of economic mismanagement.

Yet, amid these structural challenges, the statistics tell a sobering story. While policymakers trumpet growth figures and reform agendas, the benefits of any progress rarely extend to the grassroots. Rural communities and urban neighbourhoods alike continue to feel the pinch of misdirected priorities. The gulf between urban prosperity and rural deprivation widens with each passing day, leaving ordinary citizens to confront a future filled with uncertainty. *