The ongoing crisis in Gaza has escalated into a profound humanitarian disaster, demanding urgent and balanced international attention. Over the past weeks, the U.S. administration’s priorities have become alarmingly clear: a steadfast endorsement of Israel, combined with an uncompromising stance against Hamas. Such a one-sided approach, emphasizing military support while dismissing the humanitarian plight of countless civilians is not only troubling but fundamentally unjust.

The U.S. government’s declarations of providing Israel with everything it needs to “finish the job” signal a dangerous tilt-one that severely undermines the deep-rooted human tragedy unfolding on the ground. When leaders choose alliances over justice, the innocent suffer the consequences.

With clandestine talks with Hamas leadership on one end and a clear, unshaken resolve to not accept anything other than its vision, the White House wishes to remain in high command. The US and Israel have already rejected an Arab plan for the post-war reconstruction of the Gaza Strip that would allow the 2.1 million Palestinians living there to stay in place on the grounds of being rooted in outdated perspectives.

This rejection comes at a time when the humanitarian situation is dire, with over two million Palestinians facing starvation following President Benjamin Netanyahu’s unilateral decision to cut off food and essential goods from entering Gaza.

As families are torn apart and lives derailed, the cycle of aggression and neglect continues, pushing hope further out of reach. The U.S. must recognize that its unwavering support for its ally does not absolve it of its responsibility to the suffering civilians-those whose daily lives hang in the balance due to geopolitical manoeuvres.

Central to this crisis is a dangerous policy stance that prioritises political and strategic interests over basic human dignity. A peace process built on such a skewed foundation is doomed to fail. True peace necessitates the acknowledgement of the rights, aspirations, and grievances of all involved parties. It is essential that no group is forced to live in the shadow of fear and deprivation. While a joint statement by Germany, Britain and France has urged ceasefire be sustained, all the hostages get released, and continued flows of humanitarian aid to Gaza be ensured, the international community would have to do a lot more if it wishes to champion a balanced approach-one that not only advocates for security but also prioritizes humanitarian aid and recognizes the intrinsic rights of every individual. *