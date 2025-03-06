True Multilateralism

The current world is undergoing accelerated transformation not seen in a century, with international situations growing more chaotic and intertwined, geopolitical conflicts escalating, and multiple crises emerging in succession. The deficits in peace, development, and governance continue to widen, making global governance at a historical juncture. Many people are keeping asking the question: Where is the world headed? If I may borrow the theme of this year’s Munich Security Report, it is headed toward multipolarization. A multipolar world is not only a historical inevitability; it is also becoming a reality.

Will multipolarity bring chaos, conflict and confrontation? Does it mean domination by major countries and the strong bullying the weak? In response to a series of major issues and challenges facing the world today, China advocates an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. This is another major proposition put forward by President Xi Jinping and represents China’s proposal and sincere expectation for a multipolar world. Faced with the historical trend of a shared future, no country can survive alone, and win-win cooperation serves as the right choice.

Regardless of evolving international dynamics, China will maintain strategic resolve to transform external uncertainties with its own stability. We will prioritize advancing China’s modernization while fulfilling our responsibilities as a major country.

China upholds sovereign equality. We advocate equal treatment, which means equal rights, equal opportunities, equal rules for every nation, regardless of its size. We advocate the increase of representation and voice of developing countries in the international system, and ensure that all countries can find their place in a multipolar world. We firmly believe that in advancing global governance, all countries participate as equals, make decisions as equals, and benefit as equals. We respect the development path chosen independently by people of each country, uphold the principle of non-interference in each country’s internal affairs, not imposing one’s will upon others. We advocate practicing international rule of law, ensure the effective implementation of international law, and reject double standards and selective application.

China upholds fairness and justice. We believe that upholding justice is indispensable requirement of global governance. Especially as the Global South strides onto the historical stage, international affairs should no longer be monopolized by a small number of countries. Countries of the Global South have the right to speak up and defend their legitimate rights and interests. The fruits of development should no longer be taken by just a few countries. People of all countries are entitled to have a happy life. China has always been an important member of the Global South and committed to promoting the unity and revitalization of the Global South. President Xi Jinping called for more open and inclusive Global South cooperation, announced eight measures in support of Global South cooperation, and articulated the vision for?countries of the Global South to work together as the staunch force for peace, the core driving force for open development, the construction team of global governance, and the advocates for exchange among civilizations.

China upholds solidarity and coordination. We adhere to the principle of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, replacing confrontation with coordination, preventing lose-lose through win-win cooperation, and breaking down small circles with greater solidarity. We persist in promoting high-level opening up to the outside world, comprehensively advance Chinese modernization with high-quality development, and provide new opportunities for open cooperation among all countries. We emphasize that in managing global problems and responding to global challenges, all countries should rise above narrow-minded geopolitical considerations and champion the spirit of solidarity and cooperation. We support opening up and win-win cooperation, and believe that protectionism offers no way out, decoupling deprives one’s own opportunities, and a “small yard with high fences” only ends up constraining oneself. We support an equal and orderly multipolar world with a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

China upholds an action-oriented approach. As a staunch advocate and practitioner of “true multilateralism,” China has consistently translated its principles into concrete actions. President Xi Jinping, with a vision for the world and a commitment to human well-being, has proposed the concept of a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind and the Three Global Initiatives, namely GSI, GDI and GCI, offering Chinese wisdom and solutions to address common challenges faced by humanity. China actively participates in building international organizations, improving the global governance system, and enhancing regional cooperation, providing valuable references for the international community’s multilateral diplomatic practices. It continues to make solid efforts to uphold world peace and development.

This includes steadfastly upholding true multilateralism, defending the UN-centered international system, respecting international law, adhering to the fundamental norms of international relations based on the UN Charter, championing free trade and the multilateral trading system, and proactively engaging in global development endeavors. Together with all nations, especially those in the Global South, we strive to achieve world modernization and advance the noble goal of building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and pillars of international fairness and development. We commend Pakistan’s active support for the Three Global Initiatives and its participation in related cooperation. Guided by the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, China is ready to work with Pakistan to reject unilateralism and hegemony, strengthen multilateral collaboration, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries. China and Pakistan are key members of the Global South, and Pakistan currently serves as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. Our high-level international cooperation enjoys favorable conditions. Not long ago, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister chaired the UN Security Council High-Level Meeting “Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance”. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and representatives from many countries actively attended the meeting. All participants jointly issued a strong voice of the times for practicing multilateralism. We highly appreciate this and stand ready to closely coordinate with Pakistan to promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, defend the interests of developing countries, uphold international fairness and justice, and jointly steer the world toward a future of peace, security, development, and prosperity.

The writer is Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan.