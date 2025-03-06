Improving Pre-Hospital Care with MPDS

Since the dawn of the 21st century, both human life and limb have been at huge risk. Although the same century has witnessed astounding technological innovations and vast advancement in each nook and cranny of individual life, with a shambling economic quagmire, uncertain socio-political crises, and dooming healthcare infrastructure, it is the human who has to bear the brunt of the disease burden while vulnerable communities and penurious segments remain at the lowest ebb in the society. Many times, it remains persistently evident that numerous ailing diseases wreak havoc on the common man’s life, which shakes the very foundations of their life and brings them to the brink of misery and crises. Seeing such jeopardy, it becomes imperative at the highest order to combat such challenges with utmost vigour and resolve. As we see the world move forward with tremendous leaps and bounds, we also witness at regular intervals, that numerous ailing diseases devastate individuals, pandemics bring the world’s robust healthcare infrastructure to its knees, and looming economic crises.

Amid all such adversity, the need for timely diagnosis, dispatching of crucial medical care and appropriate intervention becomes imperative. To mitigate any kind of affliction, the sense of urgency and realization about the essentiality of prompt response is foremost by all means. This enables the timely identification of the disease and assurance of appropriate treatment. However, abiding by certain medical parameters and protocols is pertinent when responding to several kinds of emergencies and patient problems. Those specific parameters allow the user to recognize the intensity of the problem and make a logical judgement while providing any critical medical response or making any decisive decisions about any individual’s life.

Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services 1122 centre is the only Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS) operating communication centre in Pakistan

In the context of the pre-hospital settings, it is managed by Emergency Medical Dispatchers who are primarily responsible for tackling the patient’s requests. Hence, having said that there is a medical priority dispatch system that assures of curtailing response time in addressing emergency-related issues about time-critical patients. Resultantly, it increases the survival report and lessens the mortality rate. This Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS) is instrumental in improving the dispatcher’s ability to recognize medical problems. This comprises algorithms and questions that assist in the classification of situations of the patients while attaining the responses to certain questions. Prompt accessibility to Emergency Medical Services during any alarming situation has the potential to reduce mortality and limit the staggering figure of 50 million accident-induced disabilities that occur almost every year around the world.

Previously in the past, a huge dearth of capacity building was witnessed among Emergency Medical Dispatchers during the mid-1960s. However, with time, the Emergency dispatching system has significantly evolved and various innovations have been seen. Now, with time, it has become mandatory that dispatchers must be trained and well-certified to carry out life-saving functions. It is estimated that more than 70% of the country’s population is bereft of quality health facilities, which is indeed a sign of immense concern. One of the studies published in BMC Emergency Medicine rigorously postulated that the provision of early intervention during the pre-hospital phase can assure the prevention of more than one-third of all deaths in LMICs. Further, the findings also demonstrated the potential of an adequate and robust EMS system that can help reduce injury-related mortalities by 45% from 90%.

Similarly, considerable evidence from the literature highlighted that MPDS is of significant importance in assuring the high-priority response for patients with cardiac arrest and acute myocardial infarction and it would resultantly help improve the overall patient outcomes. Such triage systems are routinely used in emergency medicine to generate the most appropriate response to the clinical needs of the patient while taking into account the availability of resources. Currently, the Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services (SIEHS) 1122 centre, is the only Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS) operating communication centre in Pakistan and one among a few in the Middle East, the utilization of this MPDS model allows the organization to provide consistent, prioritized responses to meet critical needs and slowly earn the trust of the public in the 5th most populous country in the world. Through years of focused effort, the SIEHS operations grew from 71 calls per day to a staggering 10,000. Resultantly, this demonstrates the growing efficacy and mass understanding of this model for acquiring emergency response services.

Conclusively, to make this world a healthier and better place to live in, mass enlightenment, and public engagement from the community level to policy development, alongside relevant stakeholders for furthering the vigorous response system aimed at improving patients’ survival rate should be liable as an ultimate and prime goal.

The writer works in Sindh Integrated Emergency Health Services, Health Department, Government Of Sindh