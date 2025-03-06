Inter Milan’s Inzaghi raises the prospect of matching Mourinho’s 2010 treble

Back then it was Diego Milito, Samuel Eto´o, Mario Balotelli and Wesley Sneijder. Now it´s Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram and Nicolò Barella leading Inter Milan´s attack.

After his team dominated Feyenoord 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, coach Simone Inzaghi raised the prospect of matching Jose Mourinho´s feat of guiding the Nerazzurri to a trophy treble in 2010.

When Inzaghi was asked after Wednesday’s match if he thinks Inter can win two titles by maintaining its Serie A lead and earning the Champions League trophy, he cut the question short and responded, “No, three,” while holding up three fingers to emphasize his point.

Inter is still alive in the Italian Cup, where it will face AC Milan in a two-leg semifinal derby.

Actually, Inter could also contend for another trophy as one of two Italian clubs qualified for the expanded Club World Cup in the United States in June and July.

One area where this Inter team is already matching Mourinho´s squad is in defense.

Inter has conceded only one goal in nine Champions League matches – better than any other team – and maintained a clean sheet against an attack-minded Feyenoord that started three strikers in the Champions League coaching debut of Robin van Persie.

“We knew they had very quick forwards, and did well to defend when necessary,” Inzaghi said.

Inter, which lost the 2023 Champions League final to Manchester City, had to move central defender Alessandro Bastoni to a wing back position due to injuries.

“We´re talking about a world-class defender who understood the needs of the team and that is what we coaches want to see,” Inzaghi said.

Inter is the only Italian team remaining in the Champions League after Milan, Juventus and Atalanta were eliminated in the knockout playoffs last month. Bologna didn’t make it out of the new league phase.

No Italian team has won the Champions League since Inter beat Bayern Munich in the 2010 final – and Inter appears destined to face Bayern in the quarterfinals after Bayern beat German champion Bayer Leverkusen 3-0.

First, though, Inter faces last-placed Monza in Serie A on Saturday before hosting Feyenoord in the second leg three days later at the San Siro. In Serie A, Inter holds a one-point lead over Antonio Conte´s Napoli, which didn´t qualify for Europe this season and has been eliminated from the Italian Cup. Napoli hosts Fiorentina on Sunday.

“We´ve only won the first leg, it´s only halftime in the tie,” Inzaghi said. “Don´t forget this team scored three goals away to Manchester City.”

Lautaro’s goal against Feyenoord was his 18th in the Champions League, overtaking the Inter record of club great Sandro Mazzola.