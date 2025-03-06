Osaka crashes out of Indian Wells first round

Former champion Naomi Osaka was sent packing from Indian Wells after a 6-4 6-4 first-round defeat by Colombia’s Camila Osorio on Wednesday.

The Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion never looked comfortable against Osorio’s dynamic shotmaking and piled up the unforced errors on a cool evening in the California desert.

After a near flawless first set from Osorio, Osaka fended off a match point at 5-3 in the second to stay alive, much to the delight of the fans.

Nerves appeared to get to Osorio as she attempted to serve out the match in the next game, where she double faulted twice and fell behind 0-40.

She regrouped, however, saving four break points in the game and crushing a forehand winner that caught the line to advance, celebrating with a dance on the court under the lights.

“First, good evening everyone, I’m Camila Osorio,” she said with a laugh in an on-court interview.