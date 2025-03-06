Lewis Hamilton wants to win another F1 title at 40 with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton isn’t about to let age stop him pursuing an historic eighth Formula 1 title with his new team Ferrari.

An eighth world title would be an all-time record but winning after turning 40 has been a challenge for even the greatest drivers in F1 history.

No driver has won a race past the age of 40 since 1994, and there’s hasn’t been a 40-plus world champion in 59 years.

Hamilton told Time last month he rejects comparisons with older drivers “past or present.” He added: “I´m hungry, driven, don´t have a wife and kids. I´m focused on one thing, and that´s winning.”

The 2025 season starts next week in Melbourne, Australia.

Here’s a look at the successes and failures of F1 greats after reaching the age of 40:

F1’s other seven-time world champion came out of retirement with Mercedes in 2010 and announced he wanted an eighth title. It didn’t turn out well. Schumacher was outperformed by teammate Nico Rosberg in each of his three post-comeback seasons and was on the podium just once before retiring again in 2012 at 43. His replacement at Mercedes? Lewis Hamilton.

The 1992 champion returned to F1 from IndyCar in 1994 for four races with a mission to help Williams teammate Damon Hill beat Schumacher to the title. Mansell won the season-ending Australian Grand Prix at the age of 41 but all the attention was elsewhere because Schumacher took the title after colliding with Hill. Mansell hoped to challenge again with McLaren in 1995 but quit after two races.