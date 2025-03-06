Tragic road accident involving Dania Shah, husband leaves one dead

TikToker Dania Shah and her husband, Hakeem Shehzad, were involved in a tragic car accident on Thursday. Their vehicle collided with a motorcycle carrying a couple, resulting in the man’s death and injuries to his wife. Authorities reported that the motorcyclist was speeding in the wrong direction, leading to the fatal crash.

Shehzad, who sustained a head injury and lost consciousness, stated that he was in the passenger seat while his driver was behind the wheel. Dania Shah, fortunately, escaped unharmed, though their vehicle suffered severe damage. Videos of the wreckage quickly spread on social media, highlighting the impact of the collision.

Addressing rumors, Shehzad denied allegations of driving under the influence and assured the public that he would support the victim’s family financially. He expressed deep regret over the accident and emphasized the need for responsible driving to prevent such tragedies.

The incident adds to Dania Shah’s eventful past, as she married Shehzad in 2024 following the passing of her former husband, television personality Aamir Liaquat, in 2022. As investigations continue, the accident serves as a stark reminder of road safety and responsible driving.