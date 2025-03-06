Honoring Amanullah Khan: A legendary comedy king on his fifth death anniversary

Fans are remembering the legendary Punjabi theatre performer, comedian, and TV artiste Amanullah Khan on his fifth death anniversary today. Khan passed away on March 6, 2020, due to kidney failure at a private hospital in Lahore, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and talent.

Born in a humble family in Gujranwala, Amanullah moved to Lahore in the 1970s, initially selling sweets in buses to make a living. His talent was discovered during a road comedy show near Data Darbar, and he soon became famous for his role in the Lahore theatre’s ‘One-Man Comedy,’ where he mimicked celebrities, earning the title of ‘comedy king. With a career spanning over 45 years, Khan performed in over 2,000 plays, films, and television shows. His observational comedy, drawn from daily life, made him one of the most respected comedians in the subcontinent. He was also known for his remarkable record of 860 day and night theatre performances.

Amanullah Khan’s contributions were widely recognized, and he was honored with the Pride of Performance Award in 2018. He continued to influence and entertain audiences with his performances, including his memorable appearances, leaving a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.