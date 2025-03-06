Breakthrough discovery unlocks new hope for antibiotics

Scientists have uncovered a hidden immune system feature that could lead to powerful new antibiotics. The study reveals that the proteasome, a tiny structure in every cell, does more than recycle proteins—it also produces natural antibacterial agents. This discovery could help combat the growing threat of antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

Researchers at the Weizmann Institute found that when a cell detects bacterial infection, the proteasome changes its function. Instead of just breaking down proteins, it turns them into antimicrobial agents that attack and destroy bacteria. Professor Yifat Merbl called the finding “exciting,” as it uncovers a completely new way our bodies fight infections.

Tests on bacteria and animal models, including mice with pneumonia and sepsis, showed that these natural antibiotics work as well as existing drugs. Dr. Lindsey Edwards from King’s College London described the discovery as a “potential goldmine” for new treatments, noting that past antibiotics came from soil samples, not the human body itself.

While more research is needed, this breakthrough offers fresh hope in the fight against superbugs. Scientists believe that harnessing the proteasome’s antimicrobial power could lead to next-generation antibiotics, offering a crucial tool against drug-resistant infections.