Surge in trojan banker malware poses serious threat to users

A recent report has revealed that Trojan banker malware is on the rise, targeting user credentials for online banking and e-payment systems. Cybercriminals are employing deceptive tactics to trick victims into downloading the malware, often using links sent via SMS or messaging apps. Additionally, hackers can send fraudulent messages from compromised accounts, making their schemes appear more trustworthy and convincing.

Kaspersky security expert Anton Kivva emphasizes that scammers are shifting their strategy. Instead of developing unique malware, they are focusing on distributing the same files to a larger audience. Education and cyber awareness have never been more critical, as attacks become increasingly sophisticated. Kivva urges individuals to educate their families about the dangers of scams designed to steal banking information.

Despite Trojan bankers being the fastest-growing malware type, they rank fourth in terms of user impact, affecting 6 percent of attacked users. AdWare remains the most prevalent category, impacting 57 percent, followed by general Trojans at 25 percent and RiskTools at 12 percent. In 2024, the frequency of malware attacks has reached alarming levels, with an average of 2.8 million attacks on mobile devices each month.

Experts like Shahzad Shahid advocate for a multi-faceted approach to cybersecurity, highlighting the importance of public education on safe digital practices. He urges users to be cautious with suspicious links, utilize multi-factor authentication, and regularly update their security software. Kaspersky also warns that downloading apps from official stores is not foolproof, recommending users verify app reviews and download numbers while relying on trusted security software like Kaspersky Premium for protection against malicious activity.