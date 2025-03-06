Jason Gillespie calls Aaqib Javed a ‘Clown’ over undermining allegations

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie has criticized Aaqib Javed, Pakistan’s interim head coach, accusing him of undermining both him and former white-ball coach Gary Kirsten. Gillespie, who resigned as Pakistan’s red-ball coach three months ago, alleged that Aaqib worked behind the scenes to secure the coaching role for himself.

Kirsten left his role as white-ball coach in October 2024, just six months into his contract. Gillespie then took over the white-ball setup but also resigned two months later. After their exits, Aaqib, who was serving as chief selector, became interim head coach.

Under Aaqib’s leadership, Pakistan struggled, failing to defend their Champions Trophy title and exiting in the group stage. He later blamed the team’s poor performance on frequent management changes within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In response to Aaqib’s comments, Gillespie expressed his frustration on social media, calling Aaqib “a clown” for allegedly campaigning behind the scenes to become head coach in all formats. The PCB has since decided to overhaul the white-ball team in preparation for future international tournaments.