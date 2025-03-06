Govt introduces new pension calculation rules for fairness and sustainability

The government has introduced major reforms to its pension system, including a new calculation method that will impact future pension payments. Instead of calculating pensions based on the final salary, pensions will now be based on the average salary of the last two years of service.

Additionally, the new rules include the discontinuation of multiple pensions for individuals. Employees opting for voluntary retirement will not be affected by these changes, and incremental salary increases in the final year of service will be excluded from pension calculations.

The government also announced updates to pension increments for existing pensioners, including a revised method for calculating family pensions. The new calculation will now be based on net pension values, offering a more standardized approach. To ensure fairness, any days worked in the month of retirement will now be considered a full month for pension calculations. These changes are designed to create a more sustainable and standardized pension system for all.