Amitabh Bachchan defends Abhishek amidst nepotism debate

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has once again come forward in support of his son, Abhishek Bachchan, who has faced constant discussions about nepotism in the industry. The veteran actor praised his son’s talent and versatility, sharing a post that called out the negativity surrounding Abhishek, stating, “I feel the same… and not just because I am his father.”

Amitabh has frequently expressed admiration for Abhishek’s growth as an actor. Ahead of the release of Abhishek’s film Be Happy, the iconic actor described his son as “extraordinary” and praised his ability to evolve with each character. He also celebrated Abhishek’s style and grace, noting that his son’s personality shines without the need for attention-seeking displays.

Nepotism remains a hot topic in Bollywood, with star kids often facing criticism for their privileged entry into the industry. Recently, actors like Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan, children of famous stars, have come under scrutiny. Abhishek, however, has proven his talent with a string of successful performances despite early setbacks in his career.

Abhishek has made a strong comeback after a few challenges, starring in films like Ludo, Breathe: Into the Shadows, and The Big Bull. His upcoming film Be Happy will explore a father-daughter relationship and reunite him with his Ludo co-star, Inayat Verma. Abhishek’s resilience and evolving craft continue to earn him both critical and commercial success.