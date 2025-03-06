Rajeev Shukla praises Pakistan’s arrangements for Champions Trophy 2025

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has expressed his satisfaction with Pakistan’s arrangements for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, commending the event’s organization.

During his visit to Pakistan, Shukla remarked, “It feels great to be in Pakistan; the arrangements here have been excellent.”

Discussing India’s performance, he stressed that the Indian team relies on its own abilities rather than pitch conditions.

On the highly anticipated India-Pakistan encounters, he stated, “Who wouldn’t want to see a Pakistan-India match? The hybrid model has been implemented twice, and both times it has been successful.”

Shukla confirmed that all of India’s matches in the tournament will take place in Dubai due to logistical reasons. Regarding the possibility of the final being held in Lahore, he explained that this would have been the case had Australia won their semi-final.

Addressing the topic of bilateral series between India and Pakistan, he reiterated BCCI’s stance that such matches should take place on home soil rather than neutral venues.

“The BCCI has always sought government clearance for any international tours,” he added, emphasizing that India’s participation in ICC events depends on government approval.

He also affirmed that future ICC tournaments will continue scheduling India-Pakistan matches at neutral venues in accordance with ICC regulations and government directives.

With the hybrid model proving successful, Shukla acknowledged its growing acceptance and potential consideration for future tournaments.