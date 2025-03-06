Gold prices increase by Rs700 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.700 and was sold at Rs 307,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 306,300 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.601 to Rs.263,203 from Rs. 262,602 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs.551 to Rs.241,278 from Rs. 240,727. The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.54 to Rs.3,369 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.46 to Rs.2,888. The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2, 921 from $2,916 whereas the prices of silver in international market increased by $0.52 to $32.32, the Association reported.