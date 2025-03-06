PSX turns bearish, loses 490 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 490.04 points, a negative change of 0.43 percent, closing at 112,253.76 points as compared to 112,743.80 points on the last trading day.

A total of 263,963,740 shares were traded during the day as compared to 206,851,125 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.731 billion against Rs11.337 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 431 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,165 of them recorded gains and 197 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 69 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak International Bulk with 53,572,239 shares at Rs.9.58 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 23,567,256 shares at Rs.1.34 per share and Power Cement with 10,979,264 shares at Rs.10.94 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.149.20 per share closing at Rs.7,499.20 whereas runner-up was Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs.88.40 rise in its share price to close at Rs.1,288.40.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.115.00 per share price, closing at Rs.9,235.00, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs.80.83 decline in its per share price to Rs.3,102.44.