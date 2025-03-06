Telenor, Huawei partner for next-gen CBS upgrade

Telenor Pakistan and Huawei have signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 to upgrade Telenor Pakistan’s Communication Business Support System (CBS). This agreement marks a significant step in Telenor Pakistan’s digital transformation journey, enhancing its technological capabilities and operational efficiency. Through this collaboration, Telenor Pakistan will implement an advanced CBS to modernize its billing infrastructure, ensuring seamless integration with emerging digital services, real-time data processing and enhanced customer experience. The system upgrade will provide greater stability, flexibility, and efficiency, positioning Telenor Pakistan at the forefront of telecom advancements. The agreement was formalized in the presence of Mr. Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, and Mr. Sun Xiaofei, CEO of Huawei Pakistan, highlighting both organizations’ commitment to driving innovation in the telecom industry. Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating: “This contract with Huawei is an important step in our digital transformation journey. By upgrading our billing system, we are strengthening the technical capabilities to provide better experience to our customers. By adopting advanced solutions, we aim to drive innovation and stay ahead in the evolving digital landscape.” Sun Xiaofei, CEO of Huawei Pakistan, expressed his honor in partnering with Telenor Pakistan. He said: “This agreement represents the deepening of our collaboration. Huawei will provide Telenor Pakistan with reliable solutions to ensure a smooth system upgrade and will continue supporting long-term technological development.” Telenor Pakistan and Huawei have enjoyed a strong partnership since 2005, collaborating across multiple domains. This latest agreement further cements their commitment to driving next-generation digital intelligence and innovation in Pakistan’s telecommunication landscape.