Fahad Mustafa’s comments on Sana Javed leave fans curious

Fahad Mustafa during a show cracked joyful comments on Sana Javed, though the remarks are uplifting and positive, yet have a history to reveal about the marriage of Sana and Shoaib, leaving the netizens inquisitive about the dig.

As Sana Javed looked for male contestants during a game in transmission, she asked Fahad for help in finding a few boys. In a witty response, Fahad quipped, “There are a lot of boys here. Look in the crowd! Now, I won’t find any more guys for you, I have already found one for you.” The remark left the audience in splits, while Sana visibly tried to brush it off.

Actor Fahad Mustafa just dropped a major hint about Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik’s love story during a Ramazan transmission.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed’s love story allegedly began on the sets of the reality show in 2021.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed’s marriage in January 2024 had already surprised fans across India and Pakistan. Now, Fahad’s comment has fueled speculations, did he actually play matchmaker for the couple?