Wahaj Ali and Yumna’s shoot sends fans into frenzy

Fan favourite onscreen couple Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali have joined hands for designer Maria B’s latest collection and their breathtaking photoshoot is breaking the internet.

Wahaj and Yumna have set screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry as they pose in regal outfits, exuding elegance and romance.

Their mesmerising shoot has left fans swooning, further fueling the excitement for their highly anticipated project, Tere Bin 2.

While the shoot is purely for a fashion campaign, it has sparked speculation among fans.

Was this collaboration done to create hype around Tere Bin 2, or just a stunning surprise? Only time will tell!

Until then, fans can’t get enough of their magical reunion.