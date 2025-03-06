Rakhi Sawant’s video suggesting Salman Khan to marry Hania makes the rounds

A video of Indian drama queen Rakhi Sawant has made the rounds on internet in which she could be seen suggesting Bollywood megastar Salman Khan to marry Pakistani A-lister Hania Aamir.

Rakhi wearing a shirt of Indian and Pakistani flags, a sign of unity between the two countries, said, “Salman Bhai, I have found your Bhabhi (sister-in-law), Hania.”

Rakhi also wants Hania to come to Bollywood and collaborate with Salman, promising her that she would talk to Salman.

Salman Khan is one of Bollywood’s most famous and handsome actors. He has had many love stories in the past but never got married.

Right now, Salman Khan is busy with his new movie Sikandar. But Rakhi’s matchmaking has once again brought attention to his personal life.

Whether Salman or Hania will react to this remains a mystery. For now, Salman Khan’s bachelor life continues to be a hot topic!