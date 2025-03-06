Javeria Saud under fire for emotional outburst during Ramadan show

Live Ramadan transmissions have become a staple of Pakistani television, with various channels featuring special programs hosted by celebrities. This year, actress Javeria Saud is among the hosts of a Ramadan transmission, but her emotional reaction in a recent episode has triggered a wave of criticism. A clip from Javeria Saud’s Ramadan show recently went viral, featuring renowned Naat reciters Sherry Raza and Ahmed Raza Qadri. During their heartfelt recitation, Javeria Saud was seen crying, which led many viewers to accuse her of exaggerating her emotions for the sake of ratings. Social media was flooded with reactions, with critics calling her emotional display scripted and forced. One user commented, “This is all happening for ratings.” Another wrote, “What’s the purpose of this drama? Prayers should be sincere.” Some even questioned the sincerity of Ramadan transmissions altogether, stating that such moments shift the focus away from true spirituality.