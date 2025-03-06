Motorcycle blast in Khuzdar kills four

Four people were killed and five others were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) attached to a motorbike went off in a market in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, according to the police.

Naal police Station House Officer (SHO) Bahawal Khan Pindrani confirmed the casualties, saying that the condition of one of the injured was serious. District Health Officer Rafiq Sasoli also confirmed the same. The SHO said the explosive was attached to a motorcycle and detonated remotely after the bike was parked beside a car.

However, a statement from rescue service Edhi Foundation put the death toll higher at five with several injured in the blast in Khuzdar’s Naal Bazaar. It added that the casualties were moved to the hospital for treatment.

Khuzdar Senior Superintendent of Police Javed Zehri told the media the blast occurred near a college in the market’s vicinity and burnt vehicles too. He said the injured were taken to Khuzdar Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the blast in a statement, adding that orders were issued to provide the injured with the best medical care available. “Terrorism will be eradicated in all its forms,” CM Bugti was quoted as saying. “Elements hostile to peace will fail in their nefarious objectives and those involved in this incident will be brought to justice.”

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind also condemned the blast and “regretted the loss of human life”. “Terrorist elements cannot demoralise the people,” Rind said. “Cowardly acts are a conspiracy to sabotage law and order.”