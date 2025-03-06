PTI Senator Faisal Javed offloaded from Saudi Arabia-bound flight

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed was offloaded from a Saudi Arabia-bound flight despite having permission from the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to travel for Umrah. The PHC had earlier directed the relevant authorities to temporarily remove Javed’s name from the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) and Exit Control List (ECL). Javed was scheduled to depart for Umrah at 3 pm, but was stopped at the airport. Despite showing the court order, airport authorities refused to let him board the flight. Javed alleged that the government failed to remove his name from the list despite the court’s order. Javed’s lawyer, Advocate Alam Khan Adenzai, had argued in court that his client’s name was included in the PNIL without justification, preventing him from traveling for Umrah.