Bannu Blast

Those who thirst for our blood keep finding new ways to strike where it hurts the most, and they do so with ruthless precision. On Tuesday, two explosive-laden vehicles smashed into the boundary wall of the main cantonment in Bannu-an installation that shelters both military defence personnel and key civilian institutions-at a time when residents were preparing for their evening prayers.

As panic seized the area and worshippers found themselves trapped when part of a mosque collapsed under the force of the blast, militants attempted to infiltrate the premises, firing rocket launchers and grenades. What followed was a long-drawn-out, fierce exchange of fire that saw our troops fight with unwavering courage and determination. In one swift, decisive operation, all sixteen attackers were neutralized. Yet, this hard-won victory comes at a steep price. Thirteen civilians lost their lives, including six innocent children, while around thirty others were wounded-some critically. The human toll is a harsh reminder that our security apparatus remains under constant pressure and that our intelligence network must evolve to meet the formidable challenges posed by modern terrorism.

Condemnations are pouring in from every corner as the community grapples with grief and loss, yet one must ask: what good can words do to those who have lost their loved ones? More worryingly, intelligence reports indicate a disturbing link with extremist networks based in Afghanistan, with many of the attackers believed to be Afghan nationals. Recent data shows that militancy in Pakistan’s northwest has surged by nearly 20 per cent over the past year, and Bannu itself has suffered repeated attacks in recent months. Just last month, civilian deaths rose by 175 per cent compared to January. These facts expose a dangerous trend and send a clear message: our borders are under threat, and our security must adapt accordingly.

According to the army’s media wing, Pakistan reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to the threats emanating from across the border. At the risk of sounding repetitive, we at Daily Times urge the authorities to modernise our surveillance systems, invest in advanced technology, and streamline inter-agency coordination to preempt such attacks. Enhancing our intelligence capabilities is not a luxury but an urgent necessity if we are to thwart future plots before they unfold.

Till how long can we expect Islamabad to continue to act as if business is as usual? It must get its head out of the sand and realise that terrorism is not a relic of the past but a present and growing menace that demands immediate, decisive action. *