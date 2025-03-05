Nothing is impossible in Trump’s America-or so the saying goes. Since this year’s election in the free world, experts warned Islamabad that it would soon fall by the wayside in America’s shifting priorities. The new administration, in its second term, appeared far less interested in engaging with external partners. Yet a surprising twist has upended that narrative. In a historic first, Pakistan became the sole country officially acknowledged in the opening address to Congress since January.

Pakistan’s intelligence services, working closely with the CIA, deployed an elite unit to capture a key commander of an ISIL affiliate in Khorasan Province. This Afghan national is alleged to have masterminded the deadly August 2021 bombing at Kabul airport-a tragedy that claimed the lives of 13 US service members and 170 Afghan civilians.

For decades, Pakistan was celebrated as a crucial ally during the War on Terror. Our intelligence, military support, and strategic cooperation helped shape global counterterrorism efforts. The Doha Agreement once stood as a symbol of our indispensable role. Yet, despite bearing the brunt of this threat-paying dearly in human lives and economic costs-Pakistan has repeatedly been sidelined in favour of alliances that deliver more immediate rewards for the West.

Recent developments, however, hint at a policy shift. The Trump administration reportedly authorized $397 million to help Pakistan maintain its F-16 fighter jet fleet, despite earlier freezes on foreign aid. This is a dramatic turnaround considering that Trump himself had cut military assistance to Pakistan in 2018. The game may not be over for Islamabad, after all.

Critics argue that our strategic contributions have long been taken for granted. Our security forces continue to play a pivotal role in counterterrorism, yet our efforts are frequently downplayed on the international stage. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has time and again emphasized that Pakistan has always played a critical role in denying terrorists safe havens. It is time that this commitment is recognized and rewarded.

The recent operation serves as a potent reminder that, while government-to-government relations may cool, military cooperation endures. Behind the headlines and shifting alliances lies the enduring reality: Pakistan remains an essential partner in the global fight against extremism. As Washington reconsiders its strategic priorities, only time will reveal the full implications for our future relations. For now, Pakistan stands resolute, ready to assert its indispensable role on the world stage. *