The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the authorities to produce concern citizen along with his daughter in a petition filed by girl’s Polish mother seeking custody of her daughter.

The court said that the father and daughter should be produced in court in any case so that the health and presence of the girl can be assessed.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition filed for the extradition of Anita Maryam Khan, daughter of Polish woman Anna Monica.