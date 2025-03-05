PTI to join Opposition alliance for anti-govt protest after Eid: Shibli

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Senator Shibli Faraz has announced that the party, along with the opposition alliance, will protest against the government after Eidul Fitr.

In a media briefing outside the court in Peshawar, Shibli Faraz stated that the alliance with the opposition is already in the works and that negotiations will be concluded in the coming days. “After Eid, we will all unite to protest against this government,” he said.

Shibli Faraz criticised the government’s one-year tenure, calling it the “darkest period in Pakistan’s history.” He pointed out that the government passed several laws, including the PECA law and the 26th Amendment, not through democracy but by using force.

“Nothing has been accomplished except wasting billions of rupees on advertisements,” he added.

The PTI leader also condemned the expansion of the federal cabinet, claiming it was a reward for ‘turncoats’ and ‘miscreants.’ He further stated that the country is ‘drowning in debt, and inflation is soaring.’ Shibli Faraz also expressed concern over the rising terrorism in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and the ongoing protests in Sindh regarding water rights.

“Our alliance is with the opposition, and in the next few days, our matters will be settled with them,” he said. “After Eid, we will take to the streets together against the government.” He also noted the disturbing situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where terrorists have reached areas like Bannu, and praised PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur for his efforts to maintain control in the region.

Shibli Faraz mentioned that backdoor communications sometimes resume but often fail, and emphasized that PTI is preparing for protests after Eid.

Meanwhile in the Peshawar High Court, a hearing took place for PTI Senator Shibli Faraz and others regarding their cases. The court extended their protective bail, while their lawyer argued that they were seeking case details for further action.

The prosecution, represented by the NAB, submitted their report, but the defense lawyers requested to review it. The court instructed the petitioners to review the report before the next hearing.

Earlier, efforts to forge a grand opposition alliance against the PML-N-led coalition government remain stalled as JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has yet to receive some guarantees he seeks from the PTI, it emerged on Sunday.

Key PTI leaders while admitting that the JUI-F chief has yet to fully commit to an opposition alliance with the PTI as he seeks clarity on the party’s chain of command in decision-making as well as who will lead the multi-party opposition alliance if it starts protests against the government.

With PTI founder Imran Khan in jail, the Maulana has asked Imran’s party to specify whether Khan himself will take decisions or if a designated representative will hold full authority.