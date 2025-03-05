8 promising Pakistani journalists set to hone their skills in UK

Leading journalists from Pakistan’s top media outlets are to attend the University of Westminster for an intensive two-month course on holding democratic processes to account.

The South Asian Journalism Programme, running since 2012, is a prestigious fellowship offered as part of the UK’s Chevening scholarships. It connects journalists with leading media organisations in the UK, including the BBC and Financial Times.

This year’s cohort come from across Pakistan, including Quetta, Multan, Peshawar, Islamabad and Karachi. Fellows will undertake a bespoke 8-week fellowship titled ‘Good Governance in a Changing World: The Media, Politics and Society’, joining counterparts from Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said: “High quality journalism is central to holding power to account. This intensive course will put these talented journalists through their paces both in the classroom, and at some of the world’s most recognisable media institutions. This will help them carry out bold investigative journalism on their return to Pakistan, create lasting networks, and break the stories that need to be told.”

Asim Ahmed Khan, CNN multimedia journalist and upcoming fellow said: “I’m thrilled to be part of this programme and look forward to an incredible learning experience. This is a great opportunity to connect with fellow journalists, exchange ideas, and explore new approaches to storytelling. I hope to gain fresh insights, strengthen my investigative skills, and bring back valuable knowledge to apply in my work.”

During this programme, fellows will explore the range of approaches taken by the UK and the South Asia region and then use that knowledge to direct discussions that tackle the big issues challenging the field. Fellows will be challenged to discuss evidence-based context for key policy debates, understand international positions (including appreciation of UK approaches), supply practical experience, and encourage dialogue on key issues.

This year’s cohort will join nearly 70 Pakistani alumni from the fellowship, and the wider Chevening alumni community in Pakistan that is nearly 2,000 strong.