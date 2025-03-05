Pakistan, Bangladesh satisfied with growing ties

Pakistan and Bangladesh have expressed satisfaction over the growing ties between both the countries. The development came during a meeting between Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui and Bangladesh Secretary Commerce Mahbubur Rahman in Dhaka. The meeting discussed various aspects of bilateral economic and trade relations. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum of these relations. They also discussed prospects of further enhancing these relations in coming days. Meanwhile, Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui called on Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Jashim Uddin today. Both sides reviewed the current state of Pak-Bangladesh bilateral relations that are mutually beneficial and based on mutual respect and shared values. They agreed to remain engaged for taking the relations forward while expressing satisfaction over the current trajectory.