South Korea launches $34 billion fund to boost key industries

South Korea is creating a 50-trillion-won ($34 billion) fund to support key industries like semiconductors, AI, and electric vehicle batteries. Acting President Choi Sang-mok announced the initiative, aimed at securing the country’s competitive edge in the global tech race. This comes amid rising trade tensions, especially after the U.S. imposed tariffs on imports from China, Canada, and Mexico.

The government plans to offer low-interest loans and equity investments to businesses in strategic sectors. This funding will focus on long-term infrastructure and research in critical industries, such as biotechnology and future mobility. The goal is to ensure South Korea stays ahead in these rapidly changing fields.

The Korea Development Bank will manage the fund, which will be available over the next five years. As part of the plan, global talent will be attracted through “top-tier” visas and permanent residency. This move aims to strengthen the country’s technological capacity. In addition, South Korea will integrate previous semiconductor support into the new fund. The government sees the development of these industries as vital to national security and economic stability in a world of growing protectionism and shifting supply chains.