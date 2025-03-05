Tech giants challenge youtube’s exemption in Australia’s child protection law

Meta, Snapchat, and TikTok have called on the Australian government to reconsider its decision to exempt YouTube from a new law banning social media use for children under 16. The law, passed in November, imposes strict regulations requiring platforms to block minors from logging in or face hefty fines of up to A$49.5 million ($31 million).

YouTube, owned by Alphabet, is exempt from the ban due to its role as an educational tool. The platform can remain accessible to children through family accounts with parental supervision rights. However, Meta has raised concerns about the platform’s algorithmic content recommendations, which could expose users under 16 to harmful material.

TikTok echoed these concerns, calling the exemption “illogical” and “anticompetitive.” The company stressed the need for consistent law enforcement across all social media platforms. Snapchat also criticized the exemption, arguing that no company should receive special treatment. In response, YouTube has pledged to enhance its moderation efforts. The platform is expanding its automated detection systems to better identify harmful content and ensure the safety of young users.