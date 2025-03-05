Pakistan and US strengthen counter-terrorism ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to its partnership with the United States to promote regional peace and stability. In a statement on social media, he thanked US President Donald Trump for recognizing Pakistan’s role in fighting terrorism, especially in Afghanistan. He highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to disrupt terrorist activities and prevent safe havens for extremists.

Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s dedication to combat terrorism, pointing to the sacrifices made by over 80,000 soldiers and civilians. He stressed that Pakistan’s leadership and people remain resolute in their fight against terrorism and will continue working closely with the US to achieve lasting peace in the region.

Earlier, US President Trump acknowledged Pakistan’s role in the arrest of a key figure behind the 2021 Kabul airport bombing. Trump praised Pakistan for its cooperation, calling the operation a significant step in delivering justice for the 13 American service members and 170 Afghan civilians killed in the attack.

In a policy shift, the Trump administration approved $397 million for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet maintenance, reversing a previous aid freeze. The funds are strictly designated for counter-terrorism efforts, with a program in place to ensure they are not used against India, marking an important step in US-Pakistan relations.