PSX continues bullish trend, gains over 440 points in early trading

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its upward momentum on Wednesday, opening in positive territory as the benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 441 points, reaching 113,185.35 compared to the previous session’s close of 112,743.79.

By 9:50 AM, the market was trading at 113,185.35, reflecting a 0.39% increase, with 330 companies actively engaged in trading.

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 index reversed its trend and turned bullish, gaining 756.91 points (0.68%), closing at 112,743.80, up from Monday’s 111,986.89.

The total volume of shares traded stood at 206.85 million, slightly lower than the previous session’s 208.88 million. The total value of traded shares amounted to Rs.11.337 billion, down from Rs.11.881 billion.

A total of 429 companies participated in trading, with 221 witnessing gains, 150 incurring losses, and 58 remaining unchanged.

The top three most active stocks were:

WorldCall Telecom – 12.56 million shares at Rs.1.40 per share

Citi Pharma Limited – 12.28 million shares at Rs.92.93 per share

Pak International Bulk – 10.34 million shares at Rs.9.12 per share

In terms of individual stock performance, Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited saw the highest gain, rising by Rs.61.32 per share to close at Rs.23,066.34, followed by Sapphire Textile Mills Limited, which gained Rs.28.82 to settle at Rs.1,200.00.

On the downside, Mehmood Textile Mills Limited recorded the steepest drop, falling by Rs.42.52 per share to Rs.385.73, while Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited followed with a Rs.33.41 decline, closing at Rs.483.67.