Law ministry proposes projects of linking 13 jails with courts

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice was informed on Tuesday that the ministry has proposed projects for linking 13 major jails in Pakistan to courts.

The Senate body met here under the chairmanship of lawmaker Muhammad Bashir Virk here while the other members, Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and officials from ministry of law and justice were also in attendance.

During the meeting, the law ministry also withdrew the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Bill, which proposed to increase the NAB remand from 14 days to 40 days.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law approved 5 projects. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that there is a joint session of Parliament on Monday, after which there will be a 10-day session.

The chairman of the committee said that members who become ministers are no longer members of the committee.

Officials of the Law Ministry said that they are digitizing all the courts in Islamabad and linking the banking courts in the country with the system.

The chairman of the committee said that a building has been built here which is very dangerous in terms of security. From this building, the Supreme Court, Parliament, and PM House can be kept under surveillance.