KP makes police clearance mandatory

Amid rising security concerns and increasing crime rates, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police department has made the police clearance certificate a mandatory requirement for securing employment. This decision applies not only to government and private sector jobs but also to employees working in shops and households. To promote this initiative, the police department has launched an awareness campaign under the slogan “Better Safe Than Sorry.” The campaign urges citizens to request a police clearance certificate before hiring employees for their businesses or homes. The authorities have warned that failing to check an employee’s background could potentially lead to future problems. The police department has directed all district officers to activate facilitation centers, ensuring that the process of obtaining the clearance certificate is made easier for the public. These centers, which are established in every city, allow residents to access their certificates promptly. The process for obtaining a clearance certificate involves online verification for local citizens, and a visit to the facilitation center is required. For non-residents, the process requires submitting a form, providing an ID card and two photographs, and getting approvals from the local police station and superintendent of police. The certificates are typically processed within five to six hours. Furthermore, police have clarified that hiring foreign nationals or Afghan nationals without a clearance certificate could result in legal action against the employer.