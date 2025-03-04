India reach Champions Trophy final with win over Australia

Virat Kohli led the way with 84 runs off 98 balls as India beat Australia by four wickets on Tuesday to reach the final of the Champions Trophy.

Kohli´s 74th ODI half-century helped India finish with 267-6 in reply to Australia´s 264 all out in the first semifinal. Pacer Mohammed Shami spearheaded India´s bowling and took 3-48 in 10 overs to restrict Australia on a slow wicket.

“This game is all about pressure – if you go deep, the opposition usually gives in,” Kohli said.

Steve Smith top-scored for Australia with 73 off 96 balls. Indian spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja grabbed two wickets each.

For India, Shreyas Iyer helped put on 91 off 111 balls for the third wicket and anchor the chase.

Lokesh Rahul finished with 42 not out off 34 balls as India registered the highest chase against Australia in an ICC event. India´s victory confirms that the final will be played in Dubai, where the 2013 champions will face the winner between South Africa and New Zealand, who play on Wednesday in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore would have hosted the final if India had exited the tournament.