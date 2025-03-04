ECP adjourns PTI intra-party elections case until April 8

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the PTI intra-party elections case, until April 8. The case pertains to the legitimacy of PTI’s internal elections and their compliance with ECP regulations. A three-member bench, headed by Member Sindh Nisar Durrani, heard the case, with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Akbar S. Babar, and others appearing before the commission. During the hearing, an ECP member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa raised questions about who is managing PTI’s internal affairs, noting that the media has repeatedly mentioned Salman Akram Raja, sparking concerns about his role in the party. PTI’s intra-party elections have also faced criticism for alleged controversy and a lack of transparency, fueling debates over the party’s internal management. Barrister Gohar stated that the party is currently managing its affairs under indoor management and emphasized that the issue would be resolved once the ECP provides the necessary certification.