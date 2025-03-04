Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.76 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.66. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280 and Rs281.50, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.63 to close at Rs293.49 against the last day’s closing of Rs290.86, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 2 paisa and closed at Rs1.87, whereas an increase of Rs3.03 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs355.20 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs352.17. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 2 paisa each to close at Rs 76.17 and Rs74.59 respectively.