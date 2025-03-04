Babar, Riwzan dropped as Salman takes charge of Pakistan’s T20I squad for NZ tour

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday its decision to appoint Salman Ali Agha as the new captain of the national cricket team’s T20I squad for the New Zealand series, axing former captain Babar Azam and ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan from the team, as the board dropped both experienced players following Pakistan’s dismal performance in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy tournament.

Former Pakistani cricketers and analysts have blamed the Pakistan cricket team’s recent losses in the ongoing Champions Trophy, which led to their first-round exit from the tournament, to the cautious approach adopted by Rizwan and Azam, popularly known by fans as “RizBar.”

While other teams play aggressive cricket during the powerplay overs when the fielding side is faced with restrictions, Rizwan and Azam have been criticized for batting defensively against opposition teams and scoring at a low run-rate.

Local media reports claimed that the PCB would drop major players from Pakistan’s upcoming ODI and T20I series of New Zealand following the Champions Trophy humiliation. Pakistan is set to play five T20I matches against New Zealand from Mar. 16-26 and three ODI matches from Mar. 29-Apr. 5.

“Salman Ali Agha has been named Pakistan’s T20I captain, with Shadab Khan as vice-captain, for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand from 16-26 March,” the PCB said in a statement. “Mohammad Rizwan will continue as ODI captain, with Salman serving as his deputy for the three 50-over matches scheduled at the backend of the tour from 29 March to 5 April.”

The PCB said it had taken the decision to appoint Agha as captain for T20I format and vice-captain for ODIs keeping in mind two major upcoming tournaments, the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 (scheduled to take place in September 2025) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (scheduled to take place in February/March 2026).

For the T20I squad against New Zealand, Pakistan have named three uncapped players, Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Ali. Aggressive opening batters Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman have not been selected for both ODI and T20I series against New Zealand due to injuries, the PCB said.

“Both are expected to be fully fit for the HBL Pakistan Super League 10, starting in Rawalpindi on 11 April 2025,” the PCB said.

The PCB announced it has asked interim white-ball head coach Aqib Javed to continue in the same role while the search for a permanent head coach continues. Meanwhile, the board said it has appointed former cricketer Muhammad Yousuf as new batting coach.

Pakistan squads for New Zealand tour:

T20I squad – Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan.

ODI squad – Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir. A wicketkeeper/batter will be added to the ODI squad following the T20Is. agencies

New Zealand tour schedule:

16 Mar – first T20I, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

18 Mar – second T20I, University Oval, Dunedin

21 Mar – third T20I, Eden Park, Auckland

23 Mar – fourth T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

26 Mar – fifth T20I, Sky Stadium, Wellington

29 Mar – first ODI, McLean Park, Napier

2 Apr – second ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton

5 Apr – third ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.