Pakistan’s wheelchair warriors strike bronze in BNP Tennis World Cup Showdown

Colombo turned into a battleground of resilience as Pakistan’s wheelchair tennis team scripted history, clinching the bronze medal in the BNP World Cup Wheelchair Tennis Championship Qualifying Round. In a nail-biting clash, Pakistan edged past Iran 2-1, proving their mettle on the international stage.

Leading the charge was Peshawar’s own Ehsan Ullah Danish, a name that now resonates with glory. Hailing from Landi Arbab, Peshawar, Ehsan isn’t just a top-class athlete—he’s a graduate and Sports Coordinator at the Paraplegic Center Peshawar and a man of many talents, excelling in tennis, social work and poetry.

Besides leading the recent global event in lawn tennis, he also remained an international table tennis player who defeated Australian team in the Pacific Paralympic games of world table tennis event played at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2006.

At the Paraplegic Center, young individuals who undergo physical and psychological rehabilitation are honored as “graduates” and are empowered through sports, recreation, and creative pursuits.

The victory sparked celebrations back home, with Paraplegic Center Peshawar’s Chief Executive, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, leading the chorus of praise. He hailed Ehsan Danish and his team members as national heros, commending their grit and determination in securing international glory for Pakistan.

“This is just the beginning!” Dr. Ilyas declared, expressing confidence that with the right support, Pakistan’s unsung heroes in all walks of life will continue to shine on the global stage, bringing home more medals and pride.