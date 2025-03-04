Dr Zulfiqar Memon — the doctor who’s dominating fashion, fitness and social media

Who says you can only have one passion? Dr Zulfiqar Memon, better known as Zulfi, is breaking all stereotypes!

By day, he’s a respected Consultant Anaesthetist in Ireland, but by night, he’s a fashion model, fitness icon and social media sensation. Balancing a high-powered medical career with a passion for style and wellness, Zulfi is living proof that you can do it all.

Zulfi isn’t just a leader in medicine-he’s also turning heads in the fashion world! His impressive credentials include winning the Consultant Trainer Award and serving as an examiner for the College of Anaesthetists Ireland and an Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer at the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland. But his love for fashion and aesthetics led him to sign with Fraser.ie as a professional model, proving that style has no limits.

Zulfi is the ultimate fitness inspiration. With his chiseled looks and disciplined workout routine, he proves that age is just a number when it comes to staying fit. His mantra? “Once you make up your mind, your body will follow.” Whether hitting the gym or sharing fitness tips, Zulfi motivates thousands to prioritize health and wellness.

With over 62,000 Instagram followers, Zulfi’s stunning visuals and inspiring lifestyle are capturing global attention. From high-fashion shoots to behind-the-scenes glimpses of his life, his feed is a mix of style, fitness and motivation. His audience loves his aesthetic appeal, authenticity and drive to break boundaries. When he’s not in the hospital or on a fashion shoot, Zulfi is out exploring the world. His love for travel and photography is evident in the breathtaking images he captures, blending culture, fashion and creativity in every shot.

Dr Zulfiqar Memon is a true trailblazer. Whether in the operating room, on the runway or in the gym, he is challenging norms and inspiring people to chase their dreams fearlessly.

Want to keep up with his journey? Follow him at zulfiqarmemon.com and witness how he’s redefining success-one passion at a time!