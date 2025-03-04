Zoe Saldana issues apology following Oscars win

Following her big win at Oscars 2025 as best supporting actress for ‘Emilia Perez’, Hollywood A-lister Zoe Saldana has issued an apology to her Mexican fans.

After picking up the coveted Oscars Best Supporting Actor award, for her performance as the fixer for a Mexican drug lord in Netflix’s ‘Emilia Perez’, Zoe Saldana, 46, apologised to Mexicans who ‘felt offended’ by the Spanish-language musical. Responding to a journalist’s criticism, who said that’Emilia Perez’ was ‘hurtful for us Mexicans’, Saldana said, “First of all, I’m very, very sorry that many Mexicans felt offended.” However, the ‘Avatar’ actor continued to add that it was ‘never our intention’ and the team ‘spoke from a place of love’. Saldana, who co-stars with Karla Sofia Gascon and Selena Gomez in ‘Emilia Perez’, furthered, “We were making a film about friendship, we were making a film about four women. These women could have been Russian, could have been Dominican, could have been Black from Detroit, could have been from Israel, could have been from Gaza.”

“And these women are still very universal women that are struggling every day, but trying to survive systemic oppression and trying to find the most authentic voices,” she explained. In the end, Saldana maintained, “I’m also always open to sit down with all of my Mexican brothers and sisters, with love and respect, a great conversation on how Emilia Pérez could have been done better. I welcome it.” It is worth noting here that Netflix’s ‘Emilia Perez’ stood frontrunner for this awards season, bagging a record 13 Oscar nominations for a foreign-language movie, before the narco-musical got embroiled in the controversy, linked to past social media posts by its star Karla Sofia Gascon, denigrating Muslims and other groups.