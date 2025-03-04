Morgan Freeman praises Gene Hackman

The Oscars brought a somber elegy for Gene Hackman and a joyful tribute to Quincy Jones on Sunday. In a late addition to the ceremony, Morgan Freeman praised the two-time Oscar winner and his two-time co-star Hackman, five days after the actor and his wife were found dead in their New Mexico. “This week our community lost a giant and I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman,” a solemn Freeman said. “He received two Oscars and more importantly he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world.” Freeman concluded, “Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work.’ So I think I speak for us all when I say Gene, you will be remembered for that and for so much more. Rest in peace, my friend.” Freeman and Hackman co-starred in 2000’s “Under Suspicion” and in the 1992 Clint Eastwood Western “Unforgiven” – the movie that earned Hackman his second Oscar. He won his first for 1971’s “The French Connection.” The 95-year-old Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead at their home in Santa Fe on Wednesday. The cause remains under investigation.