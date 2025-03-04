Dialogue with Kabul

In our troubled borderlands, where every incident of militancy sends ripples of fear through our communities, the need for meaningful engagement with Afghanistan has never been more urgent. Unfortunately, instead of adopting a structured and transparent dialogue process, our current approach remains frustratingly superficial: merely a series of token gestures that avoid addressing the deeper governance challenges.

From announcements of engagements featuring tribal elders from both sides of the border last year to calls for the army chief to reconsider talks with the Taliban, the current flurry of diplomatic chatter seems more about optics than substance. As KP’s chief minister speaks in lofty terms condemning militants all the while throwing them an olive branch every now and then, the grim reality persists: militant attacks in KP have surged by nearly 45% in 2024, with over 220 incidents recorded. This stark statistic underlines an inescapable truth: our security woes are deeply intertwined with the instability that festers across the border in Afghanistan, where insurgency and weak governance continue to spill over, wreaking havoc in our own backyard.

Superficial outreach does little to alter the calculus in Kabul, where the Taliban-ruled regime often interprets such gestures as signs of weakness rather than genuine intent to resolve issues. The time has come to recognize that ad hoc measures or fleeting diplomatic niceties will not stem the tide of militancy. What is needed is a robust, protocol-driven engagement-a model firmly rooted in sound governance and unwavering accountability.

True dialogue must be built on established channels for intelligence sharing, coordinated border management, and mutual commitments to dismantle extremist networks. Without these fundamental pillars, which require active, painstaking efforts by the federation, any attempt at dialogue risks being reduced to empty rhetoric, echoing past failures that have done little to bring lasting peace.

No matter how hard the CM may try to break this cycle of violence, he would do well to remember that politics don’t mix well with statecraft. *