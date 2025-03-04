Resurgence of Pak-BD Relations

In a remarkable turn of events, Pakistan has successfully revitalized her diplomatic relations with Bangladesh which marks a significant shift in South Asian geopolitics. After years of strained ties, both countries are witnessing a flourishing economic relationship, with bilateral trade surpassing the $1 billion mark. This revival holds immense potential not only for the two nations but for the broader region as it alters the balance of power and reduces India’s influence. It opens new avenues for strategic and economic cooperation.

One of the most striking developments is the resumption of Pakistan’s rice exports to Bangladesh after a 15-year hiatus. In an unprecedented move, Pakistan has already exported 26,000 metric tons of rice with more shipments lined up. This trade revival comes at a time when Bangladesh’s demand for high-quality agricultural products is soaring. Alongside rice, Pakistan’s cotton, sugar and textile exports have also seen a surge in demand.

At the same time, Bangladesh is gaining traction in Pakistan with her own set of exports. Bangladeshi jute, pharmaceuticals and garments are beginning to carve out a niche in Pakistan’s markets, offering new opportunities for business partnerships and commercial growth. The trade boost is complemented by direct flights between the two countries and the ease of online visas which makes travel and business exchanges smoother and more accessible. However, this economic bond goes beyond trade. The evolving political leadership in Bangladesh has shown an inclination toward enhancing ties with Pakistan. Under the strategic vision of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), there is a growing recognition in Bangladesh of the need to pivot towards Pakistan. This shift is not merely symbolic but is actively shaping new economic and diplomatic relations in the region.

The growing influence of China, coupled with the expansion of the CPEC and the development of Gwadar Port, positions Pakistan as a critical partner in the region.

The alignment between Pakistan and Bangladesh is seen as a strategic maneuver to reduce India’s dominance in South Asia. By strengthening ties, the two countries are collectively forging a new path that diminishes India’s influence, especially in matters of trade and defence. This shift is poised to reshape the region’s economic landscape, as Bangladesh has long been an ally of India but the new leadership appears to be seeking diversification of her foreign policy priorities.

Adding a new layer to this dynamic is China’s involvement which has been a game-changer in South Asian geopolitics. The growing influence of China, coupled with the expansion of the CPEC and the development of Gwadar Port, positions Pakistan as a critical partner in the region. China’s support enhances the economic and strategic significance of the Pakistan-Bangladesh relationship, creating a trilateral cooperation that poses a direct challenge to India’s regional dominance.

Gwadar Port has become a focal point of this shifting geopolitical landscape. As a strategic maritime gateway, Gwadar has the potential to transform trade routes and open up new markets. These developments position Pakistan as a central player in the economic corridor that links China to the Middle East and Africa. This is a direct challenge to India’s strategic interests which has historically sought to control trade routes and maintain regional supremacy.

In addition to economic cooperation, defence ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh are also taking shape. The two countries have begun exploring joint defence initiatives, further cementing their partnership. This growing collaboration in both economic and defence sectors is beginning to reshape South Asia’s geopolitics with Pakistan emerging as a key player in counterbalancing India’s ambitions.

India, which has traditionally maintained strong ties with Bangladesh, is likely to view this shift with growing concern. The strengthening of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations, coupled with China’s involvement, could significantly reduce India’s influence in the region, prompting a recalibration of her foreign policy. It is clear that the Pakistan-Bangladesh alliance is not just a game-changer for bilateral ties but a pivotal moment in the region’s geopolitics.

