Pak-Japan parliamentary dialogue exploring avenues of cooperation

A meeting of the Pak-Japan Parliamentary Group, convened by Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto and organized by Ms. Misbah Khar, Secretary of the group, was held today at Parliament House to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. Senator Bhutto, along with senior officials from the Senate Secretariat, warmly welcomed His Excellency Mr. Akamatsu Shuichi, Ambassador of Japan.

Senator Bhutto emphasized the importance of Pakistan-Japan relations and highlighted the mutual benefits with strong bilateral ties between the two countries. During the dialogue, he noted Pakistan’s beautiful landscapes, particularly in the northern regions, and suggested that Pakistan could capitalize on this to boost its tourism sector.

He also mentioned Pakistan’s travel advisory and Japan’s strong ties with the World Bank and the economic sector, which have supported Pakistan. Currently, the bilateral economic trade stands at $1.72 billion, and Senator Bhutto stressed the need to further enhance it.

He pointed out that platforms such as JICA and FISC can facilitate foreign investments, and Pakistan seeks Japan’s assistance through these channels. Pakistan has been a reliable partner of Japan in various sectors, and Senator Bhutto expressed a desire for increased investment from Japanese companies.

He cited the 2023 Tokyo Investment Board, which saw participation from over 127 major investment groups, as an example of successful initiatives. He reiterated that Pakistan is keen to pursue more opportunities to boost trade and enhance bilateral relations.

Regarding the skills sector, Senator Bhutto highlighted the signing of a memorandum on technical internship programs and special skill work programs. He also acknowledged the significant contributions of the approximately 25,000-strong Pakistani diaspora in Japan.

His Excellency Mr. Akamatsu Shuichi expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and recalled his previous meeting with the Chairman of the Senate last month as a privilege.

He emphasized his mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Pakistan. The Ambassador underscored that diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan have existed for over 73 years, and Japan has provided economic cooperation to Pakistan for more than 70 years. He assured that Japan would continue to expand this assistance.

The Ambassador also highlighted the role of over 80 Japanese companies operating in Pakistan, contributing to both economic and social development. He mentioned that around 1,000 Japanese tourists visit Pakistan annually, and as security concerns stabilize, this number is expected to rise.

Additionally, he pointed out the 2025 Osaka Conference as a significant opportunity for Pakistan. The Ambassador also commended the mutual cooperation and parliamentary exchanges between the two countries and expressed eagerness for more dialogue following Japan’s upcoming elections. Both sides expressed optimism for continued bilateral dialogue and cooperation, with plans for further engagement in the next meeting, which will involve broader participation from the Parliamentary Group.