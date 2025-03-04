HEC notifies another curricula in four disciplines

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has notified another four curricula in the disciplines of Political Science, Islamic Studies, Remote Sensing & GIS and Architecture revised through National Curriculum Review Committees (NCRCs).

According to the official details, the updated curricula aim to enhance academic standards, align with industry needs, and incorporate evolving market trends into relevant fields of study. NCRCs are comprised of eminent professors, senior faculty and distinguished scholars from academia, representation from accreditation councils, R&D organizations and industry experts from relevant disciplines.