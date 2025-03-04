AIOU sets March 5 as last date for its admissions

Admissions of the Allama Iqbal Open University for the Semester (Spring 2025) are open for Matric, FA, I.Com, Associate Degree Programs, BS Programs, BBA, B.Ed., Postgraduate Diploma Programs, and Certificate Courses, Today (Wednesday, March 5) is the last chance for students seeking admission in these academic programs. No decision has been made regarding any further extension.

For convenience of the students, admission forms and prospectuses for all programs are available on the university’s website.

Additionally, admission forms for Matric, FA, Associate Degree, and B.Ed. programs can also be obtained from the university’s regional campuses/contact offices across the country.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasized that education is the right of every individual, and his desire is that no one should miss this opportunity. Therefore, aspiring students are encouraged to complete their enrollment today and take a step toward a bright future.